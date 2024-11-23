Throwback: Revisit Ariana Grande Manifesting Her Role In Wicked All The Way Back in 2013; DEETS

Ariana Grande has given the fans of Wicked the best Glinda on screen. Well, why wouldn't she? As the We Can’t Be Friends songstress always wanted to play that role.

In a video from 2013, which has now resurfaced following the global appreciation of director Jon M. Chu’s Wicked movie, Ariana Grande is seen manifesting her role of Glinda for the Broadway musical.

In the YouTube video, she can be seen expressing her desire to be Glinda in the magical tale that happens to act as the prequel to The Wizard of Oz.

Her feelings in the clip, which is from almost eight years before she starred in the movie, clearly show her eagerness for the character in her eyes and through her words.

The video happens to be of KiddNation from 2013, where the host Kidd Kraddick asks the Boy is Mine artist which of the two leads from the stage production, Glinda and Elphaba, she would like to play.

Well, even before the host could finish his question, Grande jumped in, stating, "Glinda, for sure."

While Ariana Grande admitted during the interview that it would be more fun to sing Elphaba’s part in the play, she continued with her interest in playing Glinda.

For those unfamiliar, 2013 was the same year when Grande was crossing over into the world of pop music after being a former Nickelodeon star.

Advertisement

This same year, the Don’t Look Up actress launched her track Popular, working with recording artist MIKA. The interesting fact about this track is that it samples the Wicked tune of the same name.

Grande’s interest in being Glinda was noticed years later again, in 2018, when she performed a cover of Wicked's The Wizard and I at NBC's 15th anniversary special.

Wicked movie received a production update back in 2020, when composer Stephen Schwartz stated to Entertainment Weekly "Progress was being made." However, it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, ultimately delaying the film.

Besides the No Tears Left to Cry artist, Wicked also stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, as well as Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage as The Wizard and Dr. Dillamond, respectively.

ALSO READ: Wicked Review: Jon M. Chu Crafts a Visually Striking and Faithful Tribute to Broadway's Classic With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at It's Heart