International Emmy Awards 2024: Check Out The Complete Winners List HERE

The 52nd International Emmy Awards 2024 hosted by comedian Vir Das has commenced. Check out the full Winners List here.
On November 25, comedian Vir Das embarked on a new journey as the host of the International Emmy Awards 2024. The event is presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS). It celebrates the crème de la crème of international TV programs that are produced and aired outside America.
This year the nominees were as diverse as they could get, with nominees including The Daily Dose of Sunshine (South Korea) for Comedy series, The Night Manager (India) for Drama series, and more. Haluk Bilginer from Turkey was in the race for Best Actor. International Emmy Awards 2024 nominations are divided into 14 major categories, including Best Performance by an Actor, Best Performance by an Actress, Short-Form Series, Comedy, Documentary, Arts Programming, Drama Series, Kids: Animation, Kids: Live-Action, Kids: Factual & Entertainment, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, and TV Movie/Mini-Series.
Here's the full list of winners of the International Emmy Awards 2024:
Best Performance by an Actress - Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger produced by Sound Sound Production / Netflix
Best Performance by an Actor goes to Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment produced by Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision
Arts Programming - Pianoforte produced by Telemark / HBO / The Fryderyk Chopin Institute / Ventana / ZDF/ Arte / Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund / MX35 / Polish Film Institute
Comedy - División Palermo produced by K&S Films / Netflix
Drama Series - Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God] produced by Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Télévisions / Hulu Japan
Non-Scripted Entertainment - Restaurant Misverstand - Season 2 [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes] produced by Roses Are Blue / CPL Productions / Motion Content Group / Seven. One Studios International
Sports Documentary - Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story produced by North One / Disney+
Short-Form Series - Punt de no retorn [Point of no return] produced by 3Cat TV3 Catalonia
Kids: Live-Action - En af Drengene [One of the Boys] produced by Apple Tree Productions / Viaplay
Kids: Factual & Entertainment - La Vida Secreta de tu Mente [The secret life of your mind] produced by Warner Bros. Discovery / Pictoline / Mighty Animation
Kids: Animation - Tabby McTat produced by Magic Light Pictures
TV Movie/Mini-Series - Liebes Kind [Dear Child] produced by Constantin Television / Netflix
Telenovela - La Promesa [The Vow] produced by Bambu Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company
Documentary - Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story produced by Story Films / Archface Films / Sky Documentaries
