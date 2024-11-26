International Emmy Awards 2024: Who Is Mafalda? Explaining The Comic Strip Legend Presenting the Award

International Emmy Awards 2024 presenter, Mafalda, a 60-year-old Argentine comic strip by Quino, is the satirical story of a socially conscious six-year-old girl who epitomizes the Argentine middle class and its progressive youth. Among innocence and seriousness in reflecting matters on the planet, the comic strip ran from 1964 to 1973 and gained immense popularity across Latin America, Europe, Quebec, and Asia. Praised as a masterful satire, it inspired books and animated adaptations.

The comic made its debut on 29 September 1964, focusing on a six-year-old girl and her parents. Gradually Quino added characters such as Felipe, Manolito, Susanita, Miguelito, and her brother Guille. After being transplanted to El Mundo in 1965, the strip was interrupted when that newspaper shut down in 1967, but it resumed in Siete Días Ilustrados in 1968. It ran for the last time on 25 June 1973.

Mafalda was created in 1963 as a disguised advertisement for "Mansfield" products by Siam Di Tella. All the characters were to employ the products, and all the names start with "M". The strip's name came from a character from the 1962 Argentine film Dar la Cara. DC fans might have noticed that in 2021, James Gunn's Suicide Squad Movie and the Peacemaker Series featured a Mafalda keychain briefly.

Pablo Irrgang, a Mafalda sculptor told the UN, “Mafalda is that rebellious, questioning, protesting girl, who educated my generation to a great extent and continues to do so today with children - and is doing it with my children - and embodies a lot of values that right now, in this world, are super necessary.”

Quino occasionally revisited Mafalda for human rights campaigns, including a UNICEF project in 1976. Though he opposed film or theatrical productions, animated series made their way, with short pieces in the 1970s and a 1993 series by Juan Padrón.

In 2024, Netflix announced a new animated Mafalda series, to be directed by Juan José Campanella. The classic comic strip is now 60 years old. She is a presenter at the International Emmy Kids categories.

