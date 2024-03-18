Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

At the recent 90s Con event, Mira Sorvino, Geena Davis, and Susan Sarandon shared insights into their experiences in Hollywood during the 1990s.

Mira Sorvino reveals about setback in acting career after facing harassment

Mira Sorvino, 56, opened up about various challenges she faced in her career, shedding light on her struggles and successes. Speaking about the challenges at the event held by People's editor, Sorvino said, "When I was nominated versus won, there were clauses in my contracts that were present at the time that 'if she wins, she gets this...' But I definitely got more money because I made $10,000 for the film I won the Oscar for. I moved into a different echelon at that point,"

During the panel discussion, Sorvino revealed how winning an Oscar impacted her career trajectory. She shared, "For me, it was definitely an upgrade in terms of scripts being offered, but I was basically not known before, I mean, it was my 10th film, but I wasn't a household name. I had some press on a few different projects, like Quiz Show and Barcelona, but people didn't really know who I was. So it turned me through that Oscar season into a known actress rather than an unknown actress."

Sorvino's career faced a significant setback after 1998 when she encountered harassment from Harvey Weinstein. The actress revealed, "For a time, I had a lot of wonderful offers and then, my career was stifled by Harvey Weinstein. So, I stopped doing [major] studio movies after 1998."

She tearfully apologized to the audience, recounting instances where she "rejected him the third time." This harassment affected her job opportunities and led to a decline in her career trajectory.

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual conduct in 2020

Harvey Weinstein, 70, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in 2020. He has received 39 years of jail as punishment. Previously Sorvino also came forward with allegations of sexual conduct against him.

The Replacement Killers actress spoke about how the turn of events impacted her career saying, "I stopped being a viable movie actress, I still did indies and I still did television, but that was very hard."

Susan Sarandon, also part of the panel, said, she "didn't know at the time what was happening," she added, "It became, you know, a sort of feeling like fate was just not going on my side but it was going to be just a matter of time 'till I was gonna get back my status,"

Despite the setbacks, Sorvino found fulfillment in her family life and advocacy work. She highlighted her role as a UN Goodwill Ambassador, focusing on combating human trafficking since 2009. Sorvino emphasized that her worth isn't tied to fame but to being a good person, reflecting on her priorities beyond Hollywood success.

The panelists discussed the need for reform within the industry, addressing issues of harassment and discrimination. They acknowledged positive changes, including increased female representation behind the scenes. Additionally, they highlighted their recent projects, showcasing their continued success and resilience in Hollywood.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

