Is A Simple Favor’s Second Installment Shelved Amid Blake Lively’s Lawsuit? Director Paul Feig Reveals

It seems that Paul Feig has had enough of the online rumors, more specifically when it comes to speculation that his upcoming venture, the second installment of A Simple Favor has been shelved amid the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal drama.

The filmmaker took to his social media to clear the rumors about the same. He took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and revealed that the movie was still on and that they had completed it.

He cleared the rumor while responding to another post on the aforementioned social media platform, which claimed that the movie was “indefinitely” shelved by Amazon as the Shallows star refused to promote it because of the legal war and alleged “growing tension” between the two leads of the upcoming project.

Feig penned, “This is total BS. Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days.”

Previously the acclaimed filmmaker had openly showcased his support for Lively after she filed her lawsuit. On his X handle,. The director penned that he had worked with the actress on two films and all he could say was that Lively was one of the “one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented and kind people,” he has ever worked with.

He also mentioned her not deserving any of that “smear campaign” against her, adding that according to him it was, “awful she was put through this.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Robin Williams ‘Sabotage’ Paul Feig During Their Stand-Up Comedy Days? Director Opens Up