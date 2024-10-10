Did Robin Williams ‘Sabotage’ Paul Feig During Their Stand-Up Comedy Days? Director Opens Up

Paul Feig did not hold back while discussing how Robin Williams “sabotaged” him when he worked as a stand-up comedian. The actor talked about it on Sony Music Entertainment’s Dinner’s On Me podcast With Jesse Tyler Fergusson.

Feig appeared on the podcast on October 8, Tuesday and said that he pursued the career when people like Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, and Williams were in the game. He continued, “I mean, yeah, I got sabotaged by Robin Williams a couple of times when I finally got to be a performer at The Improv.”

The acclaimed director says that although he had begun his career in it, he still was not “one of the main guys” at that some and he found spots later on. He recalled how because of the Good Will Hunting star his chance to perform was gone once.

The Bridesmaids director shared that once it was his time to get on stage with a full audience present in the room. He expressed excitement and said that he was told Williams wanted to get on stage and do a quick set first, which Feig was okay with.

The director shared that it took an hour for the Dead Poets Society star to finish and everyone left by the time his turn came, except for one woman, who was waiting for her spouse to return from the washroom.

This must have been surely hard for Feig but it was all going to change eventually. In the podcast episode, he talked about Freaks and Geeks getting picked by NBC, which was a big thing for him and changed his life.

He said, “I remember I was on the tube and had this little notebook and I wrote in the notebook, I think I'm about to get everything I've ever wanted out of my life in my life.”

Feig shared about not being able to "believe" it because he had been facing struggles for a long time. The filmmaker recalled when its first episode aired, it was very well received garnering good reviews from the viewers. While talking in the Posdacst, he also gave an exciting update that the sequel of A Simple Favor was “almost finished.”

