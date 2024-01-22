What Is Sarah Ferguson's Net Worth? Find Out About Her Royal Fortune And Wealth

Sarah Ferguson has remained close to the Royal Family over the years, despite divorcing Prince Andrew in 1996. Whether it's attending her daughters, Princess Eugenie or Princess Beatrice's royal weddings, or working with one of the many charities close to her heart, she is regularly in the spotlight.

While she remains quite private, she does document some of her life on Instagram and in her podcast, Tea Talks with her friend, Sarah Thomson. It was there she first discussed about her recent breast cancer scare and surgery.

ALSO READ: Was Sarah Ferguson banned from the royal family? Here's what happened now that she's back

What Is Sarah Ferguson's Net Worth?

Sarah Margaret Ferguson, the Duchess of York, often nicknamed Fergie is a member of the royal family as well as a writer, charity patron, film producer, and television personality. Ferguson is the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She married Prince Andrew, fourth in line to the throne at the time, on 19 March 1986. During her time as a royal, she was a popular figure and had a close relationship with Princess Diana. Ferguson and Prince Andrew had two daughters together, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated around $1 million. In 2009, Ferguson was in a lot of debt and on the brink of declaring bankruptcy. Since then, she has focused her time on her charity projects and her successful novels as well as TV and radio appearances to build her wealth.

Advertisement

In 2009, her company, Hartmoor, faced bankruptcy due to $1.1 million in debt. In 2010, she narrowly avoided personal bankruptcy after accumulating $3-9 million in debt. In the same year, Ferguson was involved in a scandal involving "pay for access" to the royal family, where she was videotaped by an undercover reporter posing as an Indian businessman.

Essentially, Ferguson was promising to get the businessman access to members of the royal family, for a large fee. The resulting scandal created a great deal of controversy. That same year it was revealed that she owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid legal fees. Later that year, she appeared on the reality series on Oprah Winfrey's television network Finding Sarah which followed her journey to finding herself.

Ferguson has previously written several children's books and works of nonfiction, including her memoirs. She has also written two works of nonfiction about Queen Victoria and became the driving force behind the creation of The Young Victoria, the award-winning 2009 film, so has done extensive research into the era.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's troubled marriage

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced their engagement on March 19, 1986. They had known each other since childhood and met at polo matches. They reconnected in 1985 at the Royal Ascot race. Ferguson accompanied Princess Diana on her official tour of Andrew's ship, HMS Brazen. Her friendly and down-to-earth approach made her a good addition to the royal family.

Prince Andrew designed the engagement ring himself, featuring ten diamonds and a Burmese ruby. They married in 1986, and Sarah assumed her husband's royal status as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of York. She joined her husband in royal engagements and official overseas visits. In 1987, they embarked on a 25-day tour of Canada. In February, Ferguson earned her private pilot's license after passing a 40-hour training course gifted by Lord Hanson as a wedding gift.

However, Ferguson's marriage to Andrew was rocky. There were rumors of extramarital affairs by both Sarah and Andrew within just a few years of being together. They first announced their separation in 1992. In August of 1992, years before the marriage was legally over, Sarah was photographed by paparazzi in Saint Tropez cavorting with a boyfriend with her Royal bodyguards and young daughters a few feet away. After four years of official separation, Sarah and Prince Andrew decided to divorce in 1996.

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth was upset by the embarrassment caused by paparazzi photos of her daughter-in-law, Fergie. Unlike Princess Diana, who received a $24 million divorce settlement, Ferguson received a smaller amount. Sarah received $900,000 for a new house, $600,000 in cash, and a small portion of Andrew's military pension.

Ferguson was not invited to the 1999 wedding of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones nor the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, but she did attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, however, she was reportedly "deeply upset" not to receive an invitation to the evening reception at Frogmore House hosted by Prince Charles.

Sarah Ferguson is currently thought to be single and unmarried. However, she and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, remain very close friends.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: What was Queen Elizabeth trying to convey in her two personal letters? Exploring Robert Hardman's recent revelation