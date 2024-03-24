Royal Health Battle: Exploring King Charles, Kate Middleton And Sarah Ferguson's Diagnosis And Fight Against Cancer

It has been a difficult time for the royal family as three members are battling the disease of cancer. The diagnosis of King Charles came after Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, revealed her skin cancer diagnosis in January. To put an end to the conspiracy theories piling up against Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales shared on Friday that she, too, was undergoing preventive chemotherapy for cancer that had been found in her body.

Taking to Instagram, Kensington Palace released a video of Middleton, where, after thanking her well-wishers for the support, the princess revealed that she was battling cancer after a major abdominal surgery in January.

In the video, she said, "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Sarah Ferguson's Cancer Diagnosis

At the beginning of this year, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, was diagnosed with skin cancer. The royal sources released a statement confirming the news. Earlier in the summer of 2023, Ferguson had recovered from breast cancer. The statement read, "Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York, has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma."

Following the news of cancer, a spokesperson shared, "The Duchess of York had several moles removed and analyzed by a dermatologist while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy. Subsequently, one of the moles was identified as cancerous."

Ferguson underwent treatment in London while taking some time off to recover at the Mayrlife clinic in Austria.

King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

On February 5th, Buckingham Palace released a statement to inform the public about King Charles' cancer diagnosis. Before making it public, the King personally informed both his sons about his condition over a phone call.

The news came soon after the head of state went under the knife with an enlarged prostate; however, the sources confirm that it is not prostate cancer that the King is dealing with. Although neither the royal members nor the sources reveal the nature of the illness, His Royal Highness carries out his public duties from behind the palace door.

The statement by the palace read, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

At present, King Charles and Kate Middleton are away from the public eye, while they are expected to join the family for the Easter traditions.

