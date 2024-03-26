'Everyone Is Praying': Sarah Ferguson Shows Support To Kate Middleton After Cancer Revelation Amid Her Own Diagnosis

Recently when Kate Middleton came forward and divulged about her cancer diagnosis, a lot of people around the world showed support to her strong will. Amongst all these backers of the 42-year-old Princess, one is Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Learn, as she speaks of Kate Middleton and fights her own battle.

Sarah Ferguson about Kate Middleton

The 64-year-old Duchess recently came forward in support of Kate Middleton, after she opened up about the cancer diagnosis following her planned abdominal surgery.

Taking it to Instagram, Ferguson posted a photo that read, "All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment."

Ferguson had posted this photo on Monday, exactly three days after the Princess of Wales had divulged about her health issue.

The supportive social media post further read, "I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome."

"As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal,” the long post continued.

Sarah Ferguson and the cancer diagnosis

It was in January that Sarah Ferguson revealed her skin cancer diagnosis. The news came to light after she was just cured following a long battle with breast cancer, last year.

The lady was once married to Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Andrew. The couple had been together from 1986 to 1996.

As per PEOPLE, a source to the royal family had disclosed that the Duchess of York had recently learned that her skin cancer had stopped growing, adding that she will be continuing with the checkups every 12 weeks.

The source had stated, "This is the best news she could have on it at this stage. She is very relieved."

It is not just Middleton and Ferguson who are suffering from the said threat. King Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis on February 5, this year.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace revealed, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

The royal statement further mentioned, "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual."

