Who Is Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson? Explore Her Life As Duchess Of York Gets Diagnosed With Skin Cancer

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma following the removal of a cancerous mole during treatment for breast cancer. Ferguson had several moles removed and analyzed while having reconstructive surgery following a mastectomy, her spokesman said. She is the third royal to announce a medical procedure this week. However, The duchess remains in good spirits.

Who Is Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson?

Sarah Ferguson, a descendant of British royalty, was the second daughter of divorced parents. Her father, Ronald, was a military veteran and polo manager for Prince Charles. Her mother, Susan, married professional Argentine polo player Hector Barrantes in 1975 and settled in Argentina. Despite being a commoner, Ferguson's family was wealthy, and she grew up in the upper class.

In 1981 Ferguson was invited to the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana whom she had known growing up. Over the ensuing years, she and Diana reconnected. In 1985 Diana’s invitation to the Royal Ascot, the annual horse race attended by the ruling monarch, led Ferguson to become acquainted with Prince Andrew, a Royal Navy officer and the eldest of Charles’s two younger brothers.

Ferguson was engaged to Andrew within months, and on July 23, 1986, they were married in Westminster Abbey, London. Upon their wedding, they were given the titles Duke and Duchess of York. The couple had two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, before separating in 1992 due to tabloid pressure and royal household difficulties. The divorce was finalized in 1996, but Ferguson retained her title, and the couple remained friendly.

At the time of the divorce, Ferguson was in debt and worked in American media for several years to pay off her expenses. She worked as a correspondent for NBC's Today morning program and spokesperson for Weight Watchers, where she published books. She continued supporting charities and founded new ones, including Children in Crisis in 1993.

Ferguson began publishing books before her marriage ended. Her first children's story, Budgie, became a series, and by the 2020s, she had dozens of volumes in middle-grade fiction, historical fiction, and nonfiction. Her other children's books include the Little Red series and the Helping Hand series, which tackle difficult situations like bullying or parental separation.

She also wrote The Royal Switch and Bright Lights (both 1996) for young adults, a two-book series about an English princess and an American who look alike; a nonfiction series about Queen Victoria; and historical fiction for adults, including Her Heart for a Compass (2021) and A Most Intriguing Lady (2023). Her published memoirs include My Story (1996) and Finding Sarah: A Duchess’s Journey to Find Herself (2011), the latter of which was a companion to a six-part television show of the same name, which aired on Oprah Winfrey’s network.

Sarah Ferguson is diagnosed with skin cancer

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma following the removal of a cancerous mole during treatment for breast cancer. A second cancer diagnosis within six months is clearly a great challenge to deal with, say sources, but she is a resilient person and is getting the care and support of her family. Last year, she had a diagnosis of breast cancer, following a routine mammogram screening. Ferguson was very public about her treatment, urging other women to get checked and using her podcast to raise awareness about breast cancer, wanting it to be a positive message to save others.

Her spokesperson said, "Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous."

The spokesperson continued, "She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. The duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was. She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."

According to sources close to her, she is back in the UK after initially recuperating in Austria.

