Is Ariana Grande Saying Goodbye To Her Pop Career? Singer Reveals

It seems that people are liking Ariana Grande’s return to her actress era once again and the singer herself happens to be one of those people. And it appears that we will surely get to see more of that, but along with that, the singer’s presence in the music scene may not be as it was.

When Grande appeared on Saturday Night Live and her Wicked co-star Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ Las Culturistas podcast on November 6, she talked about pursuing music but not at the pace she has been doing it for the last decade.

She told the hosts, “I’m gonna say something so scary – it’s gonna scare the absolute s–t out of my fans and everyone, but I love them, and they’ll deal, and we’ll be here forever.”

The 7 Rings singer promised that she would always be going to do her “pop stuff”. Grande continued, “But I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see myself for the next 10.”

The Victorious alum expressed her love for acting and music theater and shared connecting again with that part of herself who began in musical theatre and who loved comedy, it healed her to do that– finding tiles to utilize the parts of herself and put them in small homes, characters, voices, bits and songs.

Advertisement

The singer and actress further shared, “Whatever makes sense, or whatever roles we see fit, or where I could really do a good job or honor the material, I would really love to. I think it’s a lot better for me. I’m getting emotional.”

Apart from appearing onscreen to showcase her acting chops, Grande has also shown her talent on stage from a very young age. She reportedly starred in the musical production of Annie and also appeared in the production of Beauty and the Beast and the Wizard of Oz. But this was not it, she also appeared in the Broadway musical 13 as well.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton Reveals The Secret Behind Her Healthy Skin, And It's Not Cosmetic Procedures: 'Never Done Any Botox, Injectables, No Surgery, Nothing'