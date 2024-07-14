Is Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez In 'Rush To Sell' Their Beverly Hills Home Amid Divorce Rumors? Reveals Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently listed their Beverly Hills mansion for sale, which they bought together in May 2023. For the past few months, rumors of their divorce have been swirling on the internet, and now a source has spilled that Affleck and Lopez allegedly want to sell their marital house as soon as possible. Read on further to know more details!



According to a recent report by US magazine, a source dished that the couple is in a 'rush' to sell their marital home amid their ongoing divorce rumors, noting that they decided to list the Beverly Hills house publicly within the "last week." The outlet reports that the source further claimed, "They thought they could sell it off-market but made a game-time decision to put more eyes on the property."

The above source also revealed that they are reportedly eager to 'sell' the house quickly, especially the Good Will Hunting movie actor, noting that he was "never happy there" and wants to be "done" with their home.

The insider also alleged that the couple never "felt settled" in their "incredibly huge" $60 million, 38,000-square-foot mansion, adding that even they "rarely have all the kids there at once, so it felt huge for the two of them."

Insider reveals Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly 'living separately'

The outlet mentioned that the insider claimed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are 'still living separately' amid their alleged marital issues, noting that nothing has been decided yet as "far as the divorce, but selling the house is the first step."

In May of this year, after J.Lo announced the cancelation of her This Is Me…Live Tour, a source told the outlet at the time that the couple allegedly began experiencing problems in their marriage a few months ago, noting that the singer had "started ramping up work commitments."

Lopez and Ben Affleck initially met on the set of their rom-com film Gigli and got engaged in November 2002, per PEOPLE. However, at the time, they called off their wedding plans and announced their split. The couple rekindled their romance in 2021 and officially tied the knot on July 16, 2022.

