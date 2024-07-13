What Does Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Public House Listing Indicate? Celebrity Realtor Weighs In

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially listed their 38,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion for sale on Thursday, June 11, amid swirling rumors of marital strife between them.

Now, a day after the high-profile listing, celebrity realtor Josh Flagg is weighing in on what may have prompted the couple to make the rushed decision of publically listing their $60.85 million mansion at an asking price of $68 million. For the record, not many celebrities list their homes publicly; they instead opt for private tours of the property for potential buyers.

Flagg, although not involved in the sale, told PEOPLE on Friday, July 12, that since the asking price for the property is “relatively close” to what the estranged couple bought it for in June 2023, indicates a strong desire to sell it quickly.

Expert realtor reviews pros and cons of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s public house listing

Josh Flagg believes that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are unlikely to profit from the sale of their mansion. Instead, he suggests they may break even or incur a slight loss. Why, you ask? Well, according to the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star, people “generally don't sell their primary residence a year after they buy it unless there is a divorce, a death, or some kind of desperation.”

In the case of Ben and Jennifer, who began their search for a home together in 2021 and settled on the Beverly Hills mansion in 2023, the decision to sell so soon after acquiring the property suggests a significant change in their circumstances.

The property itself is quite lavish, boasting 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a fully equipped gym, a bar, and amenities like a tennis and pickleball court, a two-story guest penthouse, and parking for 80 vehicles, including a guard quarter.

Despite the media attention surrounding the property due to the celebrity owners, Flagg believes serious buyers won't be deterred. In fact, he sees the publicity as beneficial for attracting interest. “If anything, at least it is giving me some press for the house. It's good advertising for the property,” he told the aforementioned outlet.

Buyers not that interested in Bennifer’s palatial home: Source

According to a real estate source cited by PEOPLE, there was minimal interest from buyers when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez privately showed their mansion for several weeks. This lack of interest reportedly prompted them to make the decision to publicly list the property.

Reports suggest that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been living separately since May 2024, amidst rumors of marital difficulties. Affleck has been residing in a rental in Brentwood, California, for the past two months, where he has been focusing on work and spending time with his children from his previous marriage with Jennifer Garner.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” a source told PEOPLE late last month. “He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He's also spending time with his kids."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez spent the 4th of July weekend in New York, away from Affleck, following her return from a vacation in Europe. She has also been spending time with her 16-year-old twins, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

