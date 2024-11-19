Is Beyond The Spider-Verse Announcement On Its Way? Exploring The Buzz From New York's Latest Marketing Installation
A third spider-verse movie announcement might be on its way, as New York’s Chelsea sees a giant mural being installed. Read on to learn if Beyond the Spider-Vere is coming soon.
Miles Morales' next epic adventure may soon be unveiled. A recently uploaded social media image shows a giant spider logo being installed in New York City.
While fans are surprised by the large white logo, additional clues suggest that news about a third Spider-Verse movie may be on the way.
An X (formerly Twitter) user @phil_spvrs had recently uploaded an intriguing image that showed a few people installing the giant Spider-Verse logo on a building.
The white logo, which seems to be made of neon light, depicts a spider resembling the spider in the Spider-Verse movies.
This mural was being installed at 140 W 15th St in New York City.
Meanwhile, no relation between this logo and the Beyond The Spider-Verse film has been revealed yet. However, the location where it has been installed happens to be Chelsea, New York, seemingly hinting at a Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse 3 marketing campaign.
Moreover, it is crucial to know that the location, Chelsea, New York, played a huge role in the Spider-Verse movies. For those who do not know, this is where Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen, lived.
Meanwhile, the Brazilian comic convention CCXP is also on its way. It will be a four-day event, from December 5 to December 8.
Well, this is the same event at which—as per an X user @phil_spvrs–Across the Spider-Verse’s first look was revealed in 2022.
With this logo emerging, we might seemingly be in for great news.
Also, insider Alez Perez had even posted, “I heard a rumor through the grapevine that December’s gonna be a lovely time of year for fans. Still need to verify it with more certainty, so stay tuned."
Meanwhile, the insider had even shared an animated image of “Spider-Gwen’s World” that even read the location, “Chelsea, NY. Earth-65.”
This news comes after months of uncertainty about the third Spider-Verse film.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was supposed to be released right after 2023's Across the Spider-Verse. However, it kept getting delayed, and there was no release date at all.
For now, we know only about the logo. We suggest you keep visiting Pinkvilla for any updates.
