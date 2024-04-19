Taylor Swift Name-Drops Charlie Puth In Tortured Poets Department Title Track; Here's How Internet Reacted

A very good morning to Charlie Puth and Charlie Puth only, as the singer finds a special mention on Taylor Swift’s newly released The Tortured Poets Department title track.

The Grammy winner, 34, in the aforementioned song, unexpectedly named-dropped the See You Again singer, crooning, “You smoked, then ate seven bars of chocolate/ We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.”

After Swift’s special mention of her friend on the album, the Internet, especially the Swifties, had varying thoughts about the lyrics. Their emotions, which went up and down and everything in between, expressed using memes, gifs, and the whole shebang, are explored below!

Swifties react to Taylor Swift name-dropping Charlie Puth in TTPD

When Taylor announced her next body of work, Swifties got straight down to business to fashion a list of names (men) that Taylor would mention/butcher on her upcoming album. But no one in their wildest dreams could probably go anywhere near Charlie Puth’s moniker! Hence, the myriad of emotions reflected below!

Taylor Swift and Charlie Puth's Longstanding Friendship

Puth has been an admirer of Taylor Swift for as long as one can recall, often covering her songs during his shows. “This is why she's such a genius, man,” the Attention singer said of her in 2021 while performing Teardrops on My Guitar.

And when the songstress joined TikTok the same year, the fellow musicians had a sweet interaction on the social media platform, with Puth welcoming “his fellow Sag.”

“I've lurked your account for ages! Thanks for the welcome, piano prince,” Swift responded.

Taylor Swift first announced The Tortured Poets Department on February 4, while accepting a gold gramophone at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Later on, during her Eras Tour, Swift declared that writing TTPD “was really a lifeline for me,” adding, “Just the things that I was going through, the things that I was writing about, it kind of reminded me why songwriting actually gets me through my life. I've never had an album that I needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

TTPD is now available to stream and shop on various music platforms and select record stores.

