Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department: How To Stream, Tracklist And Bonus Songs Explored

It’s time to rejoice as Taylor Swift has released her 11th studio masterpiece “Tortured Poets Department”. She made a surprise announcement at the 2024 Grammys regarding this album. Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, two of Swift’s frequent songwriting and producing collaborators, are credited as co-writers on several songs throughout the album, with Swift being credited as the sole writer on two – My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys and Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

Swift also teased the first music video for Fortnight (feat. Post Malone), which will drop Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Taylor Swift’s New Album The Tortured Poets Department is Here: All You Need to Know

The wait is over. The much-anticipated ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ album by Taylor Swift has been dropped featuring collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. The album is now streaming on Apple Music. You can also go to Spotify to listen to this new album.

Swift took to Instagram to share that the album is "an anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure".

“This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted,” she wrote. “This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry.”

The Standard Tracklist of the Album

Swift unveiled the official tracklist for the album, just a day after the official announcement of the album at this year's Grammys.

Side A includes Fortnight, The Tortured Poets Department, My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, and Down Bad. The songs on Side B are So Long, London, But Daddy I Love Him, Fresh Out the Slammer, and Florida!!!

Side C includes Guilty as Sin?, Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can), and loml.

The album's final side features I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, The Alchemy, and Clara Bow.

The album features 16 songs. There will be four bonus tracks: The Manuscript, The Bolter, The Albatross and The Black Dog.

Taylor Swift shared, the day before the album was released, that the first single off The Tortured Poets Department will be her Post Malone collab, Fortnight.

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation, and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever,” she wrote on Instagram. “I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight.”

How Can You Purchase Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Album?

Fans can purchase the album on CD, cassette, vinyl, and digital. The album was made available for preorder on her website. The vinyl will feature a “collectible 24-page book-bound jacket with three handwritten lyrics unique to this vinyl and never-before-seen photos," while the CD has a 10 x 10 double-sided poster, per a press release.

