Is Country Singer Dierks Bentley A Married Man? Find Out More About His Spouse

Who says fairytale love stories don’t exist in real life? Dierks Bentley and his wife, Cassidy Black, appear to be living proof that they do. The pair have known each other for a long time—they first met in high school and even dated back then.

In 2016, during an interview with The Boot, Bentley shared that they first crossed paths in eighth grade in Arizona. He added, “It’s a pretty crazy story of just going back and forth with the right time or the wrong time, or right place, wrong time—all that stuff.”

He shared that while he was playing a show in Las Vegas, opening for George Strait, Cassidy walked onto the bus, and the singer just knew that was the moment. However, before reuniting there, the pair reportedly had an on-and-off relationship during high school.

In a 2007 interview with People magazine, Bentley revealed that he had a massive crush on Cassidy, though he admitted he wasn’t very “cool” at the time. The country singer explained that he was not mature and more interested in drinking beer and blowing things up. He fondly recalled writing love letters to Cassidy, which he would send to her via FedEx.

The couple eventually tied the knot in December 2005 in a beautiful ceremony held in Mexico. They expanded their family by welcoming their first daughter, Evalyn Day, in 2008. Their second daughter, Jordan Catherine, followed, and the family of four grew to five when their son, Knox, was born in 2013.

Cassidy, who is reportedly the co-owner of The Dry House hair salon, is a steadfast supporter of her husband and is frequently seen accompanying him at various events. The couple is often spotted making red carpet appearances together, showcasing their enduring bond.

