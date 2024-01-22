Is Dakota Johnson's Madame Web connected to Venom and Spider-Man universe?

Madame Web is the most recent addition to Sony's Spider-Verse, which is now on an ambitious expansion mission. While the Tom Holland Spider-Man films were huge successes, Sony's attempt to create a cinematic universe centered on Spider-Man characters has gotten mixed reviews.

The success of Venom in 2018, starring Tom Hardy, provided the groundwork for Sony's world, and the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage built on that momentum. Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in prominent roles. The upcoming Madame Web film and the highly anticipated Venom 3 are supposedly linked in a way that goes beyond their plotlines. A recent YouTube video by New Rockstars goes deeper into the link that has kept viewers intrigued.

How is Madame Web connected to Venom and Spider-Man universe?

Madame Web's origin narrative was originally stated on IMDb to be independent of Venom and the rest of the Spider-Man universe. However, it appears that there may be a secret connection that will alter the future of Sony's Spider-Man universe.

The New Rockstars YouTube video analyses the connection between Sony's upcoming films Madame Web and Venom 3 and the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.

It shows the Multiverse as a tree, a symbol used in both Sony and Marvel's animation and live-action films. The host describes how Sony and Marvel have agreed to depict the Multiverse as a tree with vertical branches. The spiderverse is a different entity that exists on those branches, much like a spider web.

Advertisement

Both studios believe that Destiny controls all characters, yet they are empowered by their capacity to defy their predetermined fate. Eddie and Venom appear in the MCU after the credits roll in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The host speculates that it could all be due to cosmic forces such as the web of life and destiny.

They believe that this entity brought Venom and Eddie into the MCU for a reason as if it were all part of a larger plot in the Multiverse. The video shows the importance of Destiny in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Madame Web, who can see the future, is like the guardian of the Spider-Verse, just as Loki is the God of storytelling in the MCU.

ALSO READ: Madame Web: Release date, cast, trailer, plot, and other details of Dakota Johnson starring Spider-Verse film