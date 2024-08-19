Is Doja Cat Dating Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Years After Noah Schnapp DM Drama? Rumors Explored

Doja Cat manifested a relationship with Joseph Quinn two years ago, so we weren’t very surprised when we came across pictures of her painting Camden red with the Stranger Things star on social media.

The duo, according to Entertainment Weekly, were recently spotted canoodling at Dingwalls Dancehall in London’s abovementioned neighborhood and then again holding hands while walking down the street. Rumors about their possible romance comes as fans have speculated that Doja Cat and her boyfriend, J Cyrus, may have split. Some even claim to have seen the Grammy winner’s account on the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya, per Independent.

Doja Cat has long been smitten with Quinn, even publicly calling him “criminally attractive” in a comment on one of his fan’s posts on X.

For those who may have forgotten, two summers ago, Doja Cat DMed then 17-year-old Noah Schnapp (Quinn’s Stranger Things co-star), asking him to play cupid for her and Quinn. Schnapp suggested that she slide into Quinn’s DMs instead and even provided her with a link to the British actor’s Instagram. The actor later shared the interaction in a now-deleted TikTok, which didn’t sit well with Doja.

“The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him, is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack,” Doja said of Schnapp in an Instagram Live rant. “That’s borderline snake s***, that’s weasel s***. And I’m not saying that encapsulated his entire personality,” she added.

The Kiss Me More hitmaker further mentioned that she made an assumption Noah would be chill about it, but he went ahead and shared information she wasn’t comfortable with. She did, however, express that he might have done so because he was so "young and naive."

The pair have since apologized to each other.

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn’s sighting was first reported by the celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi.

