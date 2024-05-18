Why Is Doja Cat Considered Controversial? A Look Into Why People Don't Like Her

In the world of music, Doja Cat has been a shining star with her catchy tunes and memorable performances. But several times, apart from her alluring music, she’s been in talks because of her controversial actions. Yes, Doja Cat’s journey in the spotlight has been anything but smooth.

Doja Cat often finds herself tangled in a web of controversies. From feuds with fans to questionable associations, the Grammy award-winning artist has faced scrutiny for her actions both online and offline. If you’re also wondering why she’s often at the center of online debates, let’s take a closer look at the reasons behind it.

Why people don’t like Doja Cat that much?

Doja Cat’s online behavior has stirred up quite a storm among her fans, commonly known as Kittenz. From telling fans to “get a job” and dismissing their concerns about her personal life, Doja's interactions on social media have sparked backlash.

However, it’s just her blunt responses and dismissive attitude toward her own fan base that have left many scratching their heads and some have even started hating her. Let’s look back at some of her famous and recent controversies. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: Doja Cat Drops a Fit Check on Coachella Day 3 While Performing Her Biggest Hits; See Here

The most recent shirt controversy

Last week, Doja Cat caused a stir by posting a photo of herself wearing a shirt featuring YouTuber Sam Hyde. Hyde is known for his alt-right views and controversial statements which have sparked outrage due to his inflammatory content. Doja Cat quickly deleted the post, but the damage was already done.

Advertisement

The photo on Doja Cat’s shirt showed Hyde carrying q gun, an image often used as a meme after mass shootings. Some trolls falsely use the picture, claiming, “Sam Hyde is the shooter.” Doja Cat’s photo made its way around the internet and sparked discussions and concerns among her fans about her choices and associations. This photo left some people wondering why would she wear a shirt like that and bring the scrutiny on her.

ALSO READ: Doja Cat Tell Parents to Leave Their Children at Home; Says Her Music is Not For Kids

When Doja Cat asked his fans to get a job

Doja Cat stirred up another controversy with her fans on Meta’s Threads. A fan account asked her what nickname she preferred for her fan base. To which she bluntly told her followers to get off their phones and “get a job.” She also wrote, “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything.”

Once when another fan asked her to say she loved her fans, she again replied rudely. She said, “I don’t though because I don’t even know y’all.”After these two incidents, a lot of followers stopped following her and some fan accounts even deactivated their accounts.

Popular accounts like @thekittensroom, @DojaNews, @dojacatbrazil, @DOjaHQs deactivated their accounts.

ALSO READ: Doja Cat's 2024 Met Gala Outfit Raises Eyebrows: Internet Reacts To Unexpected Bath Towel Ensemble

Throwback to when Cat participated in offensive chatrooms

Back in 2020, Doja Cat faced serious backlash when videos surfaced online alleging her involvement in chatrooms. Those chatrooms are frequented by incels (involuntary celibates) and people talk about racism. Fans got really mad and started a hashtag, #dojacatisoverparty. They said she laughed at racist jokes and chatted with incels.

In a chat with Paper Magazine, she mentioned that she used to spend a lot of time in chatrooms when she was younger. She said people there were often really mean but she also joined the fun sometimes.

ALSO READ: Doja Cat Claps Back At Fan Trying To Start Feud With Cardi B; Says 'Get A F**kin Life'

Doja dating controversial people

Another aspect that has raised eyebrows is Doja’s choice of dating. In December, she was spotted kissing Twitch streamer J. Cyrys. J. Cyrus has faced allegations of emotional abuse and manipulation.

Advertisement

Fans criticized Doja for being with a guy whom others say his female Twitch moderators badly. Responding to this Doja claimed that she doesn’t care what people think about her in her personal life.

These are a couple of reasons why some people don’t like Doja Cat. Some like her but often don’t resonate with her bold and rude choices and behavior. But amidst the criticism, she is also known as someone in the industry who is extremely straightforward and is not at all bothered by what people, her fans and media houses talk about her.

ALSO READ: Fans cannot keep calm after Doja Cat and SZA hint at a collaboration, here's everything you need to know