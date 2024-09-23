Is Doja Cat Engaged To Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn? Rapper Addresses Rumors After Flashing Ring During iHeart Music Festival

Doja Cat set the record straight in a now-deleted post saying that she was not engaged to Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn. The rumors erupted when she showed her ring while performing on stage at the iHeart Music Festival, per Page Six.

Doja lit up the stage on September 21, Saturday, and while performing, the Streets singer held out her hand and showed off her ring. She tweeted to clear the rumors about it the next day, stating, “no, im not engaged; its a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it.” She deleted the tweet on the same day.

As per the outlet, the speculation with Quinn’s name in it came after both individuals were seen during their outing holding hands and being touchy with one another. The video of their outing was shared by Deux Moi.

The photos shared by the aforementioned outlet showed Quinn and Doja getting cozy. In the photo, she can be seen standing in front of him and leaning her head on his shoulder. They were parting at Dingwalls.

Doja showed her interest in the Gladiator II star two years prior to them being spotted together. She DM’ed asking about him to Noah Schnapp, who's his co-star on the Netflix show. Noah asked her to send Quinn a message, she replied that she did not know if he was on Instagram on X.

Noah then sent her the link to his Instagram account. But this would turn into a major controversy and he later publicly posted their private DMs.

Doja apparently did not like this. During her Instagram Live after this, she called him out and said, “Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Noah later took TikTok to talk about this controversy. He said that everything was fine and that he had apologized to the songstress. The actor also shared that he still followed and loved her music, adding, “No hard feelings.”

