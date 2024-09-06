Who Are Doja Cat’s Parents? Here’s All You Need To Know About Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer And Dumisani Dlamini

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse.

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini’s success, is one of the primal examples of how the internet has played a major role in it. She not only possesses talent but is quirky as well, which was noticed by many people and they liked what they saw.

The vocalist, who also shares an elder brother named Raman Dlamini, has been pretty candid about her life, and many people, especially her fans are updated with it. Her being a creative performer may have been inherited by her from her mother and father but not as many people know about her parents, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer and Dumisani Dlamini. Look no further! We have got you covered because here’s everything that you need to know about Doja Cat’s parents.

How did Doja Cat’s parents meet?

Both the individuals crossed each other's path for the first time when her father, Dumisani Dlamini, an actor and dancer, performed at the New York in Sarafina! On Broadway However, Doja’s mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, a painter and clothing designer’s relationship did not last long, according to Rolling Stone.

Art played a major role in Doja Cat’s childhood

The vocalist hails from an artistic family. The singer opened up to VladTV that Sawyer, who is a painter and a clothing designer, put her "in dance and everything,” adding, “When it came to school, I was in mostly performing arts, and I would take ballet and stuff like that.” The Like That singer was also a part of a dance group and showcased her talent in breakdance competitions.

Advertisement

Doja revealed to Billboard that her mother and grandmother’s paintings have influenced her career. She stated, “A lot of that inspired me to like, take up fashion and visual, experimental things, and I thank them a lot for that.”

The singer said that it really helped her and they have “great taste” and a “good eye,” and it took her in the correct direction.

Doja Cat's first track was dedicated to her mother

The singer penned a song when she was just 8 years old! and it was dedicated to Sawyer, However, while speaking with Billboard about it she stated that she kind of recalled how the song went but she would not reveal the lyrics to anyone because she felt “ashamed” and did not know why. Doja added, “It’s too mushy for me.”

Doja Cat never met Dlamini

Her father, Dlamini lived in South Africa and she was raised in the United States. They have never really met one another physically but do share an online relationship on social media.

Advertisement

While conversing with Rolling Stone in 2021, the singer shared that it was a “little strange” to witness everyone with their fathers but she did not really have one, Her childhood friend Gabrielle Hames shared that Doja would think that Dlamini was coming but he never did.

Hames mentioned, “She’d say, ‘My dad is gonna come, he lives in Africa, he’s just performing,’ and he wouldn’t come.” In 2023, Dlamini told GQ South Africa that he was “proud “of Doja and her achievements. He expressed that it came as no surprise to him because it is in the “blood.”

Doja Cat and Sawyer were ashram residents at one point

The singer, her mother and her brother lived at Sai Anantam Ashram in Santa Monica, California, when she was 8. She told to Billboard, “It was very restraining,” but her elder brother, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, liked the experience and had many friends, it was the opposite for Doja, as she couldn't eat what she wanted and couldn't do what kids usually do. She continued, “Like, God forbid you don’t have a scarf on your shoulders.”

Advertisement

But she did mention, “That was incredible for me to be around at such a young age,” adding, “She would sing, and it was captivating.

More about Dlamini’s profession

It appears that Doja’s dancing talent comes from her father, as he has an impressive decades-long career in the show business.

While talking with VladTV, the Streets singer acknowledged her father's talent and said that she was not aware of how good he was until Sawyer showed her a video of him dancing on YouTube for Sarafina!

Doja Cat bonded with Whoopi Goldberg because of her father

Whoopi Goldberg and Dlamini performed together in Sarafina! and when the vocalist met the veteran star backstage at Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2019, she said that she was thinking about her father as he was in Sarafina! and meeting Goldberg was really crazy to her.

The Sister Act star was surprised when the Juicy singer revealed her dad’s name. Doja continued that she didn't get to meet her father but Goldberg did. The View host referred to Dlamini as a “really good man.”

Doja Cat has her father’s support

The performer has expressed his support and pride for his daughter on multiple occasions. He once shared a picture of Doja in one of her Woman music video’s ensembles and captioned the post with, “ AFRICAN PRINCESS, THANK SO MUCH FOR SUPPORTING GOD BLESS YOU MORE.”

Advertisement

In 2023, he shared a video with her laughing. He captioned the picture with, “WOW LET ME HEAR THE BEST FROM THE BEST GOOD LUCKY.”

Sawyer takes a legal step against her son

Both her mother and Doja have had a temporary restraining order since 2017, but it was later expired. As per the court documents obtained by People magazine, in 2024, Sawyer filed for another temporary restraining order against Raman Dlamini and claimed that he abused them multiple times and made them feel “unsafe and traumatized.”

It was also alleged in the filing he demolished the singer’s belongings and he allegedly threatened to kill his mother.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

ALSO READ: Beyonce Celebrates Turning 43 With Glamorous Birthday Dump; Says She Is 'Grateful For Another Year'