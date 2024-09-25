Is DWTS Alum Artem Chigvintsev Facing Criminal Charges For His Domestic Violence Arrest? Here's What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Artem Chigvintsev‘s case following his domestic violence has taken a new turn. As per reports, the Dancing With The Stars alum will not be facing any criminal charges after his arrest in an alleged domestic violence case.

On September 24, 2024, Allison Haley, who is the Napa County District Attorney, announced that her office has come to a decision to decline to file criminal charges against the Russian-born dancer.

While Chigvintsev was arrested in the month of August, the released press note read that the recently announced decision was made after the attorney’s team had done a "thorough review of the criminal investigation."

As per Allison Haley, the team had even investigated the evidence in this case. The attorney had also stated in the press release that while every arrest is taken seriously with a strict policy against the crime of domestic violence, he is obligated to file charges only when they have solid proof and evidence.

“We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system,” the press release read.

Further in her release, Haley went on to add that if the evidence available doesn't reach this level of proof, then the attorneys cannot file charges.

Allison Haley also cleared that although Artem Chingvintsev will not be booked under criminal charges for now, the attorney would revisit the case in the future if they come across any new knowledge of incidents, facts, or evidence.

Advertisement

It was back in the month of August that the former DWTS celebrity was arrested on a charge of corporal injury to a spouse. The incident had happened right two days after he and his spouse, Nikki Garcia, had celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Although Garcia has not been named in this case, a report by PEOPLE suggests that the WWE fame is the spouse in discussion. Back in August, before his arrest, Chigvintsev had made a 911 call alleging that the Total Divas alum was throwing shoes at him.

Garcia later filed for divorce, following Chigvintsev's arrest. Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia met in 2017 when they were paired together on season 25 of Dancing With The Stars. They welcomed their only son Matteo in July 2020, and as per court documents, reported by the outlet, the two had tied the knot recently in 2023.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Has Artem Chigvintsev Been Released From Jail After His Arrest Over Alleged Domestic Violence? Here's What We Know