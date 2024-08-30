What Did Artem Chigvintsev Do? All We Know As Dancing With The Stars Pro Gets Arrested

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Artem Chigvintsev, the well-known Dancing With The Stars fame, was recently arrested in Napa Valley. The icon was arrested on accusations of corporal injury to his spouse, Nikki Garcia.

The professional dancer was arrested on August 29, 2024, around 10 AM, and was booked in the Napa County Jail right within an hour. However, Chigvintsev was later released the same day, following a hefty bail.

As per the booking code reported by PEOPLE, who went through the intake records, the DWTS star was given a $25,000 bail, while being charged for corporal injury to his spouse. The outlet has also reported that Nikki Garcia, who is formerly known as Nikki Bella, seemingly is the wife in question.

It was just a day later from his and Garcia’s wedding anniversary, when the incident took place. It was also the day when Garcia made an Instagram Stories post giving her followers an update on the facial she got done in Napa. The WWE alum had even posted a video that showed the memories of her and Artem’s relationship timeline.

This clip also had the lyrics of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love in the caption of her Instagram stories upload. Further in the caption she had also added, “This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God.”

One could even read that Garcia had stated when her feelings “felt too fast” the song of Presley had come on, giving her a sign she was falling in love with Artem and also that this relationship was all meant to be.

Garcia had even wished Artem a Happy Anniversary in her social media story. Following her post, even Artem Chigvintsev posted, “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything.”

It was in 2017 when Garcia and Chigvintsev met during the DWTS series. This was also the time when Garcia was in a relationship with wrestling fame and Peacemaker star John Cena, however, the pair split a year later.

Nikki Garcia then reconnected with Chigvintsev later that same year and soon they confirmed their romantic relationship in the year 2019. Soon after eight months, the couple got engaged, and recently in July 2020, they welcomed their baby into this world.

