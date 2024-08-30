Has Artem Chigvintsev Been Released From Jail After His Arrest Over Alleged Domestic Violence? Here's What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Artem Chigvinstsev was recently arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident. The Dancing With the Stars professional was arrested in Napa Valley, California, around 10 am on August 29, 2024.

He was booked in Napa County Jail right within an hour of his arrest. However, Artem Chigvintsev was later released on the same day. As per reports, the dancing icon was released from custody at 2:18 p.m. Pacific Time. A report by Page Six also suggested that the Dancing with the Stars fame had to pay $25,000. The acclaimed dancing star was arrested on accusations of corporal injury to his spouse.

The whole incident has been kept under wraps, however, a few reports suggest that his wife, who also happens to be a former WWE star Nikki Bella, now known as Nikki Garcia, was also in Napa, when the incident happened.

The couple had been celebrating their wedding anniversary. As seen in the Instagram stories of Garcia, she had uploaded a few pics and clips of herself getting a facial. The WWE alum also posted a video of herself and Artem Chigvinstsev, giving her followers an update on her relationship timeline.

“This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God,” the former wrestler had written in her caption of the story while uploading the track by Elvis Presley, Falling In Love With You.

Even Chigvinstsev had wished his wife, writing, “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything.” As per a report by Page Six, the couple share a 4-year-old son, whom they named Matteo.

It was back in the year 2019 when they first met each other. This was during the time they were the participants in the show, Dancing with the Stars. As per PEOPLE, during this time Garcia was dating the famous wrestling icon, and actor John Cena.

While the couple parted their ways a year afterwards, Nikki Garcia reconnected with Artem Chigvintsev later that same year. Soon both Garcia and Chigvintsev set foot into a romantic relationship back in the year 2019. In the following eight months, the couple got engaged and then they tied the knot in 2022. They welcomed their son Matteo in the year 2020.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.