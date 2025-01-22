Is Dylan O'Brien's Upcoming Film Loosely Based On Olsen Twins' Life? Actor Reveals Being 'Fascinated By It'

Dylan O'Brien, who stars in the upcoming dark comedy Twinless, admitted he's "fascinated" by the intriguing concept. The Sundance Film Festival contender explores the obsession between two grieving men who meet at a twin bereavement support group and form an unlikely connection.

Writer-director James Sweeney, who also stars alongside O'Brien, addressed whether the film is loosely based on the Olsen Twins' lives. "I grew up in a generation that idolized twins. It was very much in my zeitgeist," he admitted.

The film also features a scene in which a character watches the Olsen twins' film It Takes Two. Sweeney explained that a twin can be a perfect manifestation of a best friend with whom you can share everything. And as a military brat who frequently switched places, Sweeney admitted he craved that connection growing up.

He confessed to having fantasies about magically running into his identical twin in the future. O'Brien, who plays Roman and his dead twin brother Rocky in the film, shared what aspect of the film interested him the most.

"I'm fascinated by it in terms of it being something so unique on this earth," the Maze Runner actor, who's been attached to the project since 2020, said about the twin dynamic. O'Brien revealed that Twinless support groups exist because losing a twin is a "very specific loss and trauma" that normal people cannot understand.

Twinless follows Roman (O'Brien) struggling to cope after the death of his twin Rocky (also O'Brien). While attending a support group for twin loss, he meets a fellow lost soul, Dennis (Sweeney), and the two form an unlikely bromance.

Speaking of the bond between the two characters, Sweeney revealed that they "complement" each other because they bring their respective baggage of grief and trauma to the table.

Twinless will be released in theaters on January 23, 2025.