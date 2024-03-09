Chicago Fire Season 12: No New Episode Till Next Week; Episode Schedule & More To Know

The popular American drama series is back with a bang for all the viewers who have been waiting for it for too long.

Season 12 of Chicago Fire is the top entertainment program on NBC, with over 9 million viewers weekly. It ranks as the third most-watched drama on broadcast TV, behind CBS' NCIS and FBI.

Season 12 premiered on Jan. 17 due to Hollywood strikes, and new episodes will return on March 20, as indicated in a recent promo. Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. are also in reruns until then.

ALSO READ: Who Is Kara Killmer? Know about the Chicago Fire Actress as She Talks About Her Favorite Co-Stars

Why aren't there new Chicago Fire episodes?

Due to last summer's 148-day Writers Guild strike and the overlapping 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike, the writing of Season 12 scripts was delayed. The cast couldn't begin shooting until after Nov. 9, when the SAG-AFTRA strike ended.

Filming for Season 12 started on Nov. 27 and has been moving quickly, though occasional breaks are necessary for production to catch up. The season began with four consecutive episodes, then a one-week break, followed by two more episodes. Seven episodes remain, starting with three in a row on Wednesday, March 20.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Jesse Lee Soffer's One Chicago romance quest still unfulfilled? A look at his dating history

What's happened in Season 12 up to now?

Six months after the last season's cliffhanger, Mouch was revealed to be alive and in great shape after a life-threatening call. However, Herrmann suffered a blow while saving the firehouse from an explosive, impacting his hearing and requiring him to use hearing aids.

Severide's return to Chicago didn't fully ease Stella's worries, especially when he got pulled back into a fire investigation. He temporarily left again for a case but returned to reassure his wife he always intended to come back. Just in time for Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey's wedding!

Violet was promoted to paramedic in charge and began a fling with Carver.

ALSO READ: Where To Watch Chicago Med, Fire, And PD Online? Streaming Details And NBC Timings Explored

What changes in characters to notice in Season 12?

Rome Flynn (How to Get Away With Murder) joined in Episode 2 as Derrick Gibson, a former boxer turned firefighter who caught Stella Kidd's attention during a call. He later joined Truck 81 but initially kept to himself as the crew learned about his troubled past, including accidentally killing another boxer.

Also, Laura Allen (Dirt, The 4400) appeared in two episodes as the new tough Paramedic Field Chief. She intends to assign Violet's new partner without consulting the paramedic.

Moreover, In the season premiere, firefighter Blake Gallo (played by Alberto Rosende) said goodbye as he moved to Michigan to be closer to his mom's family.

In Episode 6, after her long-awaited wedding to Matt Casey in a fish store, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) said goodbye to Chicago. They left for Portland to start their lives together with their kids.

Watch new Chicago Fire episodes every Thursday on Peacock, which also offers the complete 12-season catalog of the series and all Chicago Med and Chicago P.D episodes.

ALSO READ: Are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski really heading for a divorce? Exploring their reaction about the ongoing controversy online