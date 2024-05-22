Did you know it was not Shah Rukh Khan riding horse in Baazigar’s title track, but his body double?
Baazigar's director duo Abbas-Mustan shared some interesting fact about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer title track and we bet you are never going to see the song the same way again.
Shah Rukh Khan has given us some of the most memorable characters and films in the past. But his portrayal of a negative man in Abbas Mustan’s Baazigar is not only his career-defining film but is also one such role that is still remembered.
Do you remember the title track where we can see SRK riding a horse with his face covered with a mask? Well, what if we tell you that it wasn’t him? Yes, you heard that right. In a recent interview, abbas-Mustan revealed that it was actually his body double who shot for the sequence.
Abbas-Mustan recalls the shoot of the Baazigar title track with Shah Rukh Khan
Abbas-Mustan was recently a part of a fan interaction hosted by Radio Nasha. During this, the director duo was asked if Shah Rukh Khan fell off a horse during the song’s shoot. It was then that they revealed that it was actually his body double with whom they shot the portions with the horse since the actor’s face was hardly visible. “He was wearing a robe, a hat, and a mask on his face and his eyes were covered. The horse riding was done by the horse owner, a body double,” revealed Mustan.
Further, Mustan revealed yet another interesting fact. Praising his acting skills, he said that when the song ends and he turns away and goes away from the camera, SRK is going down a slope and there is no horse in that scene. But the Swades actor acted as if he was riding a horse and no one can believe that he is not sitting on a horse in that scene.
One of the fans even suggested the director duo to come up with the sequel of Baazigar which could have both Khiladi and Baadshah coming together since both these films were made by Abbas-Mustan. To this Mustan said that it is the time of sequels and asked the fans that if they have a story, they should come ahead and give it and they will make it for sure.
Shah Rukh Khan’s work front
On the professional front, SRK will soon start working on his highly-awaited film, King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier this year in April, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that King Khan will play the part of ‘Don’ and that his character will have some gray shades too.
