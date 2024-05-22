WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan apologizing to Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra after interrupting their broadcast post KKR's win has our hearts

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders reached their fourth final after registering their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. The nail-biting match was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Extending their heartfelt support, Shah Rukh Khan along with kids AbRam and Suhana Khan accompanied by BFF Ananya Panday, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor reached the stadium.

After the match, Shah Rukh Khan yet again won over the internet with his humble gesture. In a viral video, after the match, King Khan mistakenly interrupted the live show. Check out what happened next.

Shah Rukh Khan's humble gesture after interrupting live broadcast during lap around

On Tuesday, King Khan was overjoyed after his team Kolkata Knight Riders marked their big win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The elation can be ascertained from a video doing the rounds on the internet. After the match, SRK along with daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam Khan greeted the fans sitting in the stadium with a lap around.

During his sweet gesture towards the fans, they mistakenly ended up interrupting the live broadcast show, which was being shot live on the ground. Upon realizing his mistake, the Jawan actor was quick to apologize and gave tight hugs with warmth to former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra, Parthiv Patel and Suresh Raina before going ahead with his lap around the venue.

In the video, The Archies actor was also seen carefully bypassing as she held the hands of her little brother.

The humble gesture of Baadshah of Bollywood was hailed by Aakash Chopra. While SRK passed by, he remarked, "Oh, what a man! Legend! He did not even realize that he walked into the studio. He was very apologetic, but I said, 'You made our day. You are the showstopper.”

He went on to recall his two-year stint at KKR between 2008 and 2009. He recounted how they batted at No. 8 and also at No. 6, however, the superstar was ‘supportive’ towards them.

Shah Rukh Khan's professional front

On the professional front, SRK will soon start working on his highly-awaited film, King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier this year in April, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that King Khan will play the part of ‘Don’ and that his character will have some gray shades too.

