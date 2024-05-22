Dexter: All Eight Seasons Of The Popular Crime Drama Set To Return On The Netflix; DEETS Inside

Dexter, a popular crime drama, is returning to Netflix on June 19, allowing fans to watch all eight exciting seasons again. The show follows Dexter Morgan, a forensic expert and vigilante, played by Michael C. Hall, as he tries to balance his dark urges with a normal life.

Following the previous seasons, Dexter: New Blood, a sequel series came years later in 2021 and looks at Dexter's life after he fakes his death during a hurricane.

All eight episodes of Dexter to return on Netflix: All we know so far

Netflix has announced that all eight seasons of Dexter will be available again starting June 19. The show, created by James Manos Jr., is about a forensic expert who analyzes bloodstain patterns and uses his job to hide his crimes. Michael C. Hall stars as Dexter, a man who saw his mother’s murder as a child and was adopted by a Miami police officer, Harry Morgan (James Remar).

Dexter becomes a vigilante, trying to act normal despite not understanding normal emotions. The show's supporting cast, includes Jennifer Carpenter, Erik King, and Lauren Vélez.

Dexter first ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013, ending over a decade ago. However, the story continued with Dexter: New Blood, which aired on Showtime eight years later. This series follows Dexter after he fakes his death and starts a new life. He forms a relationship with Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) but worries his dark past will catch up to him.

Will Netflix have the 2021 reboot Dexter: New Blood

The show Dexter will return to Netflix in the US on June 19, 2024. Previously, in March 2024, Netflix secured the rights to stream the show in most countries, including Latin America, India, the UK, and Canada, but not the US or Australia.

This addition to Netflix won’t affect the show's availability on Paramount+. While Netflix will have the original series, the 2021 reboot Dexter: New Blood will stay on Paramount+. The original series’ return is expected to boost interest, especially with new spin-offs in development, including one about Dexter’s son, Harrison.

A second season of Dexter: New Blood, focusing on Dexter’s son, is in the works, though no release date has been announced yet.

All eight seasons of Dexter will be on Netflix starting June 19. Stay tuned for more updates.

