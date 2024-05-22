The conflict between ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE has been ongoing for a long time now. The main issue of dispute is the CEO’s accusations that the newly formed group ILLIT copied NewJeans on their debut album. However, BELIFT LAB has spoken out against this and released a statement regarding the situation.

BELIFT LAB sues ADOR's CEO, Min Hee Jin, over false plagiarism accusations against ILLIT

On May 22, 2024, BELIFT LAB, which houses ILLIT, made a major announcement through an official statement on their social media page. The company reveals that they have formally filed a complaint against ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee Jin, for obstruction of business and defamation for alleging false information against the company and its artists.

Moreover, the company also addresses the plagiarism allegations made by the CEO against ILLIT for copying NewJeans and says they are not true. They will take legal action to prove that the suspicions are baseless, and although it may take some time, it will prove right from wrong. They added that intellectual property plagiarism should be judged through legal procedures and reasonable standards, not through an individual's opinions and distorted interpretation.

Additionally, they also mention that members of ILLIT who have no say in the situation are facing tremendous online hate and slander. The company requests that the K-pop community stop attracting artists through reckless insults, malicious slander, dissemination of false information, and defamation.

More about HYBE, ADOR, and BELIFT LAB's ongoing conflict

HYBE and ADOR’s conflict started a few days ago after the former found out that the latter had been trying to overtake management rights. HYBE conducted a sudden internal audit on ADOR and also sent a letter to Min Hee Jin to step down from her position as CEO. However, the CEO has denied every accusation made against her and assured that she had no intentions of taking over ADOR and NewJeans. HYBE currently holds 80 percent of ADOR, and Min Hee Jin holds 18 percent.

Min Hee Jin mentions that the main issue is about BELIFT LAB copying the concepts from NewJeans for their newly formed girl group, ILLIT. The production of the new album by the group was overseen by Bang Si Hyuk. Moreover, apart from stealing NewJeans’ concept ideas, Min Hee Jin also said that HYBE has been reportedly taking action against the group to further subdue them.

