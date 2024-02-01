Is It Really The End Of The Road For Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm? Says 'I’m Not Lying. People Think I’m Lying'

The stars of Curb Your Enthusiasm celebrated its 12th and final season in Los Angeles, raising questions about whether this is truly the end. The HBO comedy has been on the air for 24 years including a six-year hiatus between 2011 and 2017 and it’s been unclear if the show would return several times throughout its history. As co-star and executive producer Jeff Garlin pointed out at the premiere event, “Every year there was a chance we were not going to come back, every year.” However, he added that, in the past, creator and star Larry David “has never said the words ‘This is the last season;’ he said that this year, and when you watch the season, it’ll all make sense.”

Larry David says Season 12 will be the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm

In December 2023, Larry David and HBO announced the show Curb Your Enthusiasm was ending, with a statement from David saying, "I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character.”

When asked at the premiere why now was the time to come to a close, David had a simple reply. “Because I said so,” he said, insisting that it’s really the end this time. “I’m not lying. People think I’m lying — I’m not a liar,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “OK yeah, 15 years ago I said it was the last season — that’s what I say when I don’t think I’m going to come up with another one. But, this is it.” He added that deciding how to end it was not a long-term idea but something that “came about early on this season.” And, as for what’s next, he said, “I don’t know, I’ll go into my office, I’ll patch around.”

However, the other cast, including Susie Essman and Cheryl Hines, is mixed on whether the show is truly done. They initially didn't believe David's statement that this season would be the last, but now trust the show is ending. J.B. Smoove said, “I don’t believe that man.” “He’s going to sit there and get bored at the house, say ‘I’ve got to do something,'” Smoove continued. “He did take off six years one time, he did a play, did a movie, but it’s therapeutic — how do you take a therapeutic show away from people?”

Assuming this is, in fact, the finale, Essman teased, “The ending is pretty incredible,” promising, “I think it’s a masterpiece.” Hines also added, “I’m happy with the ending, I think people will be happy and they’ll really love this season. It’s going to take you on some twists and turns.” And as for if the stars would have any interest in pursuing Curb spinoffs, Smoove, Hines, and Essman were all on board, as Essman joked, “I would love to pursue that. Let’s discuss it with Larry!”

What is Curb Your Enthusiasm about?

The show Curb Your Enthusiasm sees Larry David, the co-creator of Seinfeld, playing a fictionalized version of himself as he spends his days bickering with the majority of the people he comes across. The show is renowned for its loose structure and improvisational comedy. It has spanned over 20 years and has seen a pool of Hollywood talent come on board to guest star in the critically acclaimed series.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is an unscripted sitcom with strategic writing, each season having a climax in the final episode. David creates a 5-6 page outline for each episode, with improvised dialogue between episodes, ensuring key story beats are met for smooth flow to the final act.

Every season of Curb Your Enthusiasm has an impressive range of celebrity guest stars, and these appearances are usually kept under wraps until the show is aired. However, Variety reported that Oscar winner, Troy Kotsur, secured a guest spot on the show in January 2023. The show also has a star-studded supporting cast who return season after season, like Jeff Garlin and Cheryl Hines.

Richard Lewis, David’s real-life best friend, has appeared since the show’s beginnings and has confirmed on his official Twitter page that he will be coming back for season 12. Vince Vaughn joined in season 10 as a series regular, but it is unsure yet if he will return. Regular guest stars like Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are set to return – and if season 12 is the end, many celebrities will likely return to nab one more guest spot before it’s all over.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premieres February 4 on HBO.

