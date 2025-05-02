Did ASAP Rocky Steal Rihanna's Clothes Without Telling Her? Rapper Spills Secrets About Their Wardrobe Sharing

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna truly give us the ultimate cute couple goals because is it even a relationship if the couple doesn't steal each other's things? The same goes for this Hollywood pair, as the rapper revealed about him and Riri seemingly stealing each other's clothing. And it makes more sense because both are considered fashion icons.

Rocky talked about this when he appeared on The Run Through with Vogue podcast. When he was asked about his approach to fashion, he stated, “Man, pardon my language, I do what the f**k I want... I want to represent; I want to be a catalyst for daring men.”

The rapper mentioned not knowing, “I don't know who drew the line between femininity or just being feminine and masculinity, excuse me.”

Rocky also revealed not knowing who drew that line, but he does not see “any barriers” for himself.

He mentioned it not now being “fair.” The musician shared that his partner can go to his closet and can take anything and wear it, which goes both ways. He added, “She has pieces she doesn't know that I actually stole; you get what I'm saying?"

While referring to borrowing each other’s clothes, the vocalist quipped that Rihanna does that to him all the time.

Rocky continued, “Sometimes you can see her on an interview or see a paparazzi photo like, 'Wait. There goes my Miu Miu f***ing jacket! Like, what the f**k? I was looking for that since 2021'. You get what I'm saying? And its just like, 'Okay.' I gotchu, bet.”

When it comes to his professional front, this year seems to be a big one, as he will be co-chairing the Met Gala on May 5. Others who will also be the co-chairs for this year’s event are Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and honorary chair LeBron James.

