Blake Lively Fuels Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumors With Missing Wedding Ring at Talk Show Amid Justin Baldoni Drama; SEE

At this point, Blake Lively is no stranger to being a hot topic. This time, she grabbed everyone’s attention when she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Despite everything she discussed on the show, certain details caught everyone’s eye, one of them being her choice not to wear her wedding ring on her left hand. Instead, Lively wore a large ring on her middle finger. The actress is known to occasionally forgo her wedding ring at events, according to the Daily Mail.

This detail has sparked conversations among netizens due to ongoing rumors about alleged trouble in paradise between Lively and Reynolds that have been circulating online. According to Us Weekly, the lawsuits have put stress on their relationship.

A source told the outlet, “Things are tense at home given the level of scrutiny they’re facing.” The insider added that despite the legal troubles, the couple is “supporting one another.”

Another source said it has been “very hard” for the pair and that they are trying to “stay positive and support each other. There are good days and bad days for both of them.”

During her conversation with Meyers, Lively also revealed that this year has brought “the highest of highs and the lowest of lows” in her life. The Shallows star said she has seen many women terrified to speak out, especially now, they are afraid to share their experiences, and “fear is by design.”

The actress added that fear is what keeps people “silent.” She acknowledged that many individuals do not have the "opportunity to speak." The Age of Adaline star expressed feeling “fortunate” that she has been able to speak out, adding, “And as a woman, you have the ability to use your voice.”

She continued, saying that this has kept her resilient and helped in her belief and her battle for a world that is safe for women and girls. She emphasized that it’s “a pretty simple thing.”

During the interview, she also talked about her children and her husband, as well as attending Wrexham FC games with Reynolds. Check out the clip below.

