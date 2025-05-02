Did Nick Cannon Forbid His Daughter from Seeing Her Mother? Ex GF Alyssa Scott Shuts Down New Allegations

Alyssa Scott, who is widely known to be the ex of the highly acclaimed comedian Nick Cannon, recently came forth with some serious allegations. The lady spoke of how the actor from Love Don’t Cost a Thing had not met his daughter that he shares with Alyssa Scott for a long time.

The frustration that the mother had expressed came forth after a social media clip of Nick Cannon surfaced, in which he was heard talking about the insurance of his testicles.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alyssa Scott wrote, “Ha ha haaa. Funny. Any plans on seeing your child?”

In her May 1, 2023, story, Alyssa Scott posted a clip of the recent podcast in which Nick Cannon had made an appearance and adding words, “It’s been over a month @nickcannon.”

Continuing further, she wrote, “But good to know she’ll get some of your $ if anything happens to your balls.”

The interview in question happens to be from the Tea Time podcast with Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Maday. This was when Nick Cannon was heard talking about the USD 10 million insurance policy he got for his testicles.

“This is all facts,” the comedy actor stated. As per Nick Cannon, it all began as a joke but later went on to become a serious step.

On the show, he went on to explain that after a conversation with men’s personal care company Dr. Squatch, he was inspired to consider the insurance policy.

“They were like, ‘Yo, a lot of celebrity women are insuring their legs in case something goes wrong,’” Nick Cannon stated on the show further talking to the hosts, he added, that he was asked what are his most valuable asset, to which he simply replied, “My ba**s!”

As per the actor, he has 5 million of insurance per testicle and in case anything happens to either of those body parts, his children would get the money.

