Kate Middleton Shares Unseen Photo of Princess Charlotte on 10th Birthday; Check Out Her Prince William Doppelganger Look

Princess Charlotte turns 10! Kate Middleton and Prince William took to their official Instagram handle to wish their daughter a happy birthday by sharing a never-before-seen picture of their second child. The photo showed Charlotte sitting in the wild, flashing a huge smile, as her mother captured the adorable snap. The young one put on a Camouflaged jacket and a rucksack. Her hair went everywhere with the heavy winds flowing at the location.

Advertisement

Under the picture, the Prince and Princess of Wales put a caption that read, “Happy 10th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!” accompanied by a heart at the end. Middleton and the Prince carried out the royal tradition of releasing a new portrait of all their kids on their birthdays. The parents of three have been keeping up with this trend since their eldest one, Prince George, was a little baby.

Meanwhile, after uploading the picture of their daughter on her birthday, the fans of the royal family also poured in their wishes for the young one, while also pointing out her uncanny resemblance to her father.

Meanwhile, after uploading the picture of their daughter on her birthday, the fans of the royal family also poured in their wishes for the young one, while also pointing out her uncanny resemblance to her father.

The princess has had the last year full of public appearances, be it at the Wimbledon finals with her mom or attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert with her dad and elder brother. A selfie of the royals and the Bad Karma singer in a single frame was also dropped on the social media account.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the trio’s presence at Swift’s concert, Jason Kelce on his podcast shared, "I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte. Prince George was great too. She was so f------ adorable. Like, I cannot…"

Travis Kelce, who was also present at the tour performance to show his support for his girlfriend, said of Charlotte, "She was a superstar.”

The young princess also joined her family at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Color ceremony. She was clicked reprimanding Prince Louis at the event, while her mother made sure that her hair looked perfect.

Charlotte was seen stopping her brother from dancing to the band music at their grandfather’s birthday celebrations.

ALSO READ: Does Prince William's Daughter Use a Different Name at School? Find Out