Thudarum Kerala Box Office Update: Mohanlal's all time blockbuster thriller approaches Neru and Bheeshma Parvam's lifetime cume in just 7 days

Mohanlal's latest release, Thudarum, is storming the box office these days. The family drama, tweaked with the genre of crime, is witnessing a dream run at the box office as the movie opened to superlative word-of-mouth, which is driving its business.

Thudarum wraps its opening week at strong Rs 47 crore

Opened with Rs 5.10 crore, Thudarum wrapped its first weekend at Rs 20.30 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The Mohanlal starrer continued to see high traction on the weekdays and smashed a solid figure of Rs 47 crore in its 7 days of theatrical run in its home state.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the much-loved Malayalam movie bagged an All-Time Blockbuster verdict in its first week only. Moreover, it is on the verge of surpassing the lifetime cume of 2023, which released two Super Hit movies: Neru (Rs 47.70 crore) and Bheeshma Parvam (Rs 47.10 crore).

The movie is recording a solid occupancy on its Day 8 and will smash the Rs 50 crore mark by tonight. Marking the reunion of Mohanlal and Shobhana, the movie will keep on attracting the audience for a couple of weeks.

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection 1 Rs 5.10 crore 2 Rs 7.00 crore 3 Rs 8.20 crore 4 Rs 6.85 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 6.30 crore 7 Rs 7.05 crore Total Rs 47 crore

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

