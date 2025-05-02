Jill Sobule Death: Revisiting Singer's Last Post With Cryptic Message Revisited After Her Demise at 66

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

In tragic news today, Jill Sobule, who contributed so much to the music industry, has passed away at the age of 66. After the news of her passing rolled, many people rushed to check out her social media account, and one of her posts she shared before her passing may have caught some netizens’ eyes.

Before her passing, Sobule took to her Instagram handle and shared a black and white cartoon by Jason Adam Katzenstein. In that, we could see three monuments. Two of them are playing guitar and one of them is playing drums.

The cartoon had a quote that read, “Every gig now is about luring sailors to their deaths—remember when it used to be about the music?” The late musician captions the post by writing, “It’s been hard being on tour. I somehow messed up my back and have sciatica. The morning is the worst. Any advice? Any good back docs l, physical therapist etc. in LA l? I’ll be there for a few weeks.”

Many people expressed their shock over the news, and they also expressed how her music impacted them in the comments section of the post. A person wrote, “Such sad news. Thank you for your music,“ while another penned, “Shocked and deeply saddened. What a life force.” An individual commented, “Sad to hear the news. Sending love to your friends, family and fans.”

For the unversed, Sobule impressed the audience with her impeccable work, which also includes her 1995 single, I Kissed a Girl and Supermodel, featured in the Clueless film. Her rep confirmed that she passed away on Thursday morning in a Minneapolis house fire, per Variety.

She was known to use music as a platform to talk about the issues based on anorexia nervosa, capital punishment, and much more, per Mirror.

