Will Tom Felton Be a Part of the Upcoming Harry Potter TV Series? Here's What We Know So Far

It seems that everyone has their eyes on the updates about the upcoming HBO Harry Potter show, especially when it comes to its casting. As of now, HBO has announced multiple actors who will be featured in the series, but none of them appeared in the original film franchise.

The producers of the upcoming project have revealed that they do not want to include any of the performers from the original films, according to the report. However, it appears they have found a way to involve them in a different capacity.

The Daily Mail reported that Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film series, will be involved in the upcoming Harry Potter show.

Regarding his participation, not much information has been revealed, but Tom Felton will reportedly have a "behind-the-scenes role" in the series’ production. An insider told the outlet that Warner Bros. hoped Felton could contribute to the show without appearing on screen.

The source added, "The producers want to keep the television series separate from the original movies." The source also revealed, "Everyone knows that Tom has Jo's blessing. While others turned their backs on her, he treated her with dignity even if he disagreed with her."

J.K. Rowling has faced significant criticism for her views on transgender issues. Among the cast members of the Harry Potter film installments, Felton continued to support the author while maintaining neutrality and refraining from engaging in the public discussion about her views, according to CBR.

Warner Bros. has not confirmed Felton’s involvement in the upcoming project. As of now, the confirmed cast for the HBO show includes John Lithgow as Professor Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, and Luke Thallon as Professor Quirrell, according to the report.

