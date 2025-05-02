Did Pedro Pascal Just Confirm a Fantastic Four Cameo in Avengers Doomsday? Latest Update Has Fans Talking

Pedro Pascal has reportedly begun formal production on the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. Fans have caught a thrilling glimpse of his Mister Fantastic suit in an exclusive behind-the-scenes photo shared on Instagram.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps actor posted a set of photos showing a book he was reading during downtime on the Marvel Studios set. However, it wasn’t the literature that caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans, it was the subtle yet unmistakable glimmer of Pascal's blue Mister Fantastic suit beneath his wardrobe.

Advertisement

Though it remains uncertain if this is the exact costume viewers will behold in First Steps. However, the design gives clues to revisitation of the team's appearance upon their introduction into the main MCU timeline, Earth-616.

Pascal joins Fantastic Four co-stars Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing in Marvel’s upcoming crossover spectacular Avengers: Doomsday. Interestingly, during the cast announcement, Pascal’s name was revealed just seconds before Robert Downey Jr.'s return as a variant of Doctor Doom, according to ComicBookMovie. This hints that a Reed Richards vs. Doom conflict may lie at the heart of the epic.

The MCU version of the Fantastic Four is said to originate from a futuristic, 1960s-inspired reality. This setting is expected to create an intriguing culture clash when the team encounters Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Whether the team will return to their own universe after Secret Wars or remain in the MCU timeline is still unknown.

Advertisement

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on May 1, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars is slated for release on May 7, 2027. Meanwhile, MCU fans can celebrate the release of Thunderbolts*, starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and more, now playing in theaters worldwide.

ALSO READ: Will Pedro Pascal Return in The Last of Us After Shocking Death? Joel’s Future in Season 2 and Beyond Explained