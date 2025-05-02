Are Lewis Pullman and Kaia Gerber Dating? THUNDERBOLTS* Star Gives Surprising Reaction to Romance Rumors

Lewis Pullman was seen playing coy when asked about his rumored romance with Kaia Gerber. This happened during the premiere of the latest Marvel Studios movie THUNDERBOLTS*. For those who are not familiar, Lewis Pullman plays a major character from Marvel Comics in the film, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh.

Advertisement

At the recent premiere of the movie, the Top Gun: Maverick actor was questioned about the ongoing romance speculation and whether he had a date for the red carpet.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lewis Pullman said, "No, I don't have a date tonight." During the April 28 event, he told the outlet that his family was his date.

When the reporter remarked, "There's a certain brunette we would've liked to see you bring along as a date," the actor simply replied, "We're all just lucky to be here on the carpet, hanging, looking forward to THUNDERBOLTS* ."

These comments came several months after rumors began circulating about a romance between Pullman and Kaia Gerber. The speculation started when the two were seen having a birthday dinner together in January and appearing cozy with each other.

ALSO READ: Who is The Void? Thunderbolts Reveals Lewis Pullman's Character Details Ahead of Upcoming MCU Film Release

According to E! News, the pair were seen at the Los Angeles-based restaurant Salazar. In the photos, the Bottoms actress had her arms wrapped around Lewis Pullman’s and was also seen resting her head on his shoulder. Reports indicate they were joined by Lewis Pullman’s legendary father, Bill Pullman.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses told the publication, “They arrived and left together,” adding that the couple appeared to be very affectionate.

THUNDERBOLTS* is an action-packed film that has received widespread praise globally. The movie stars Pullman, Sebastian Stan, and Florence Pugh , along with David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Hannah John-Kamen.

Other notable names in the cast include Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more.

ALSO READ: Box Office: THUNDERBOLTS* struggles with USD 2.5M launch in China; MCU’s weakest start in over a decade