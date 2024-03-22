Is Kate Middleton Working On Secret Project Amid Online Conspiracies Of Her Disappearance? DEETS Here

Conspiracies surrounding Kate Middleton seem to have no end point. Kensington Palace provides an update on Middleton's work behind the palace doors while the internet is split over the Princess's apparent disappearance from public view. The palace revealed that the Princess of Wales is currently working on a new special project to better babies' lives.

To draw attention to early childhood development, Kate Middleton and Prince William initiated the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's (RFCEC) Shaping Us project in 2023. According to royal sources, Princess Kate is working on the same thing after having abdominal surgery in January. However, the question regarding the Princess of Wales not being in front of the people persists on social media platforms, which official sources have not yet cleared.

What Is Kate Middleton's Project About?

The Early Childhood Center by the Royals was funded to develop a device for the children to examine their emotional and physical quotients. The device was sent out for testing, and according to the sources, the results have been "overwhelmingly positive." Middleton suggested the device to the labs; hence, she is working on it while recovering after going under the knife.

An insider confirmed that the Princess has monitored developments and procedures throughout the testing. The update is one of the first by the palace after the photo-editing chaos on the U.K.'s Mother's Day when the Princess uploaded a completely rigged picture of herself and her kids.

Where Is Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton has been out of the public eye since her scheduled abdominal surgery in January, and Kensington Palace has not provided a good reason for her absence. On January 17th, the royal sources issued a statement stating, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." Middleton is expected to join the audience on June 8th.

