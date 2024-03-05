Kate Middleton Seen For First Time Near Windsor Castle Post-Surgery, Keeps Low Profile

Kate Middleton was spotted for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery earlier this year. The Princess of Wales, per TMZ, was clicked on Monday, riding shotgun in an Audi driven by her mom Carole, near Windsor Castle.

The UK royal tried to maintain a low profile by wearing sunglasses and sporting a slight smile.

Kate Middleton's recent sighting coincides with rampant internet speculation about her health, fueled by her absence from the public eye since December.

Abdominal Surgery in January Prompted Kate Middleton to Step Back from Royal Duties

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Princess Kate underwent a successful abdominal surgery at The London Clinic the day prior. The statement also informed that the future queen of Britain would remain in the medical facility until January 29 and then would continue her recovery at home. It was also said that she was “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Despite the initial health update, curiosity surrounding the royal's whereabouts grew, especially since Kate's last public appearance was in December during the traditional holiday church outing in Sandringham with other members of the royal family.

The theories on the internet regarding Kate’s prolonged holiday period were so wild that a spokesperson on Kate's behalf had to say, “We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”

The princess is “doing well,” the spokesperson reiterated.

Kate Middleton's pillars of strength – The Family Support

Middleton’s husband, Prince William, withdrew from royal affairs for a while after Princess Kate’s surgery to help her recover and take care of their three children. He, however, shortly returned to public life to fulfill his royal duties, following the news of his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis in early February.

According to a source from People, alongside her husband, Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton are also providing support to the Princess.

“Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren. And they will be a reassuring presence when she goes back to Windsor to recuperate.”

The Middletons live a short car ride away from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ residence in Windsor, residing in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

As for any additional updates on Princess Kate’s health, the palace has kept their lips sealed since the beginning, not disclosing the exact health concern of the future queen.

Prince William, during the 2024 BAFTAs briefly and discreetly mentioned his wife’s recovery, saying he did not have much time to watch movies due to their circumstances.

Later, during a recent visit to Wrexham, Wales, the Prince stayed silent when a member of the crowd probed about Middleton’s well-being.

