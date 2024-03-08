'She Doesn't Want To Talk About It': Kate Middleton's Uncle Gives Strange Answer To Her Whereabouts

Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, is one of the participants on the reality TV show Big Brother. While the antics and activities are ongoing, Goldsmith is asked a question everyone wishes the answer to. During one of the recent conversations with the businessman, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu asked him, "Where is Kate?" The princess' uncle presented a strange answer to the question, confusing the viewers. Goldsmith revealed, "So because she doesn't want to talk about it, the last thing I'm going to do is... there's a kind of code of etiquette."

Ekin-Su then inquired whether the Princess of Wales was recovering well from her surgery from Carole Middleton's brother. To this, Gary shared that Kate Middleton was doing "Okay." He further went on to say, "If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion" about Kate's health. He further added that the princess was getting "the world's best care."

What Did Gary Goldsmith Say About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

In Tuesday's episode of Big Brother, Gary Goldsmith discussed the dynamics of the royal family with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Goldsmith revealed, "I have the opinion that Harry was really, really, really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome—Kate, William, and Harry—were really comfortable together, loved."

He further added, "And then suddenly there's an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes, and creates so much drama that I don't generally think is there, and rewrote the history and said how unhappy he was, and I just don't think that's fair." Gary said this in a conversation with Sharon Osbourne.

To the chances of families coming together, the businessman said, "I think it is pretty sad because I think at some point he's going to want to come back and be part of the gang. He might need to, but I think we're a very forgiving nature, and I think everybody will give him a chance again."

Gary's the uncle to an heir, will he be Celebrity Big Brother royalty? #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/qqvtQYnPza — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 4, 2024

Will Kate Middleton Return To The Royal Duties Soon?

With no official confirmation from the palace, the audience has speculated about the Princess of Wales’ health. Kate Middleton went under the knife in January for unknown reasons. However, the royal family's fans have been waiting for updates from the palace amidst Kate’s recovery process.

A journalist, Daniela Elser from News.com, addressed the issue and said, “The palace not being able or unwilling to confirm Kate’s attendance at an event involving a few hours of standing, carriage-riding, and waving in June, three months from now, is unsettling. It has already been seven weeks since the princess’ surgery and five weeks since she left the hospital."

She further added, “Things are a shambles, and there is now the prospect that the princess might still be off sick for months. Disaster, meet dynasty. Dynasty, meet debacle."

According to a statement released by Kensington Palace, the Princess of Wales will be with the people of England on Easter.

