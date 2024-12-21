Is Michael B. Jordan Returning as Killmonger in the Upcoming Avengers Film? Find Out

Rumor has it that Michael B. Jordan, who played the supervillain Erik Killmonger for the first time in Black Panther (2018), may be reprising his role in one of Marvel's upcoming Avengers movies, possibly Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Jordan's appearance as Killmonger was charismatic but vengeful. Going toe-to-toe with the late Chadwick Boseman, Jordan quickly became a fan-favorite supervillain and together they delivered one of the most memorable performances for Marvel. The Cosmic Circus recently reported that Jordan might once again suit up and bring some intriguing possibilities into the MCU.

The outlet speculated in a December Discord Q&A with Alex Perez, saying, "There’s a rumor I heard through the grapevine that I thought would be interesting to mention here: Michael B. Jordan may be returning for one of the upcoming Avengers films."

Jordan's character died from a climactic battle with T'Challa (Boseman) after that, but he reappeared in variant forms, first as a What If...? variant and later in the Ancestral Plane during Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Before Shuri (Letitia Wright) took on the mantle of Black Panther, the speculation was rife regarding whether Erik Killmonger could return through a twist in the narrative, even as a redeemed hero. That did not come to pass.

Previously in an interview with Extra TV, Jordan expressed his interest in reprising his MCU role. He said, "I don’t know if it’s a possibility. I mean, at one point or another, being able to be in the Marvel Universe was like a dream come true, and if there was an opportunity for me to come back, of course, I would."

Michael B. Jordan now presumably adds to the list of the big returns to the Marvel Universe, especially in Avengers: Doomsday. These include Victor Von Doom, to be played by Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr.; Chris Evans, who played Captain America; Hayley Atwell, who is bringing back Peggy Carter; and more.

