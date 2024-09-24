Sinners TRAILER: What Happens When Death Follows Michael B. Jordan Home? Watch

Michael B. Jordan has taken up the role of twins in the upcoming horror drama, Sinners. After a heavy online campaign on social media, the actor unveiled the first look of the film on Tuesday, September 24. Jordan and Ryan Coogler have yet again teamed up to bring in new horror drama after giving hits such as Black Panther, Fruitvale Station, and Creed. According to the trailer released by Warner Bros., the star cast is seen fighting the fear of the unknown.

In a cryptic logline shared by the makers, it reveals that the brothers tried to leave their troubles behind to return back to their hometown, but the problems and fears tend to follow the duo. In the film, Jordan’s character blurts, "I've been all over this world. I've seen men die in ways I ain't even know were possible.” He further says, "Of all the things that I've seen, I ain't ever seen no demons, no ghosts, no magic...til now."

Apart from the Creed actor, the movie will also star Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell, Jayme Lawson, and Omar Benson Miller.

The movie was picked up by Warner Bros. Studios in February after winning an intense battle of bids. The title of the film was revealed by the production house on Monday and it was followed by cryptic promotions with the hashtag #sinnersarecoming. The poster too was unveiled the other day, and Jordan came up with the tagline, "Dance with the devil, and he'll follow you home."

Li Jun Li and Lola Kirke are among the film's other prominent cast members. Yao, Miles Caton, and Peter Dreimanis complete the group of newcomers.

Apart from Jordan, Delroy Lindo, too, has a major role to play in the film. The actor’s part has currently been kept under wraps, but it is stated that Lindo might have a musical element in the film.

Lindo has portrayed various iconic roles in big-budget movies like Da 5 Blood, which also starred the late Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman. Additionally, the actor has appeared in projects like The Harder They Fell, Get Shorty, Gone in 60 Seconds, and many more.

Meanwhile, as for the Sinners, the movie is set to hit theaters on March 7, 2025.

