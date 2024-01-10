CNN reporter reveals Aaron Rodgers shared ‘disturbing’ conspiracy theory amid Epstein list feud with Jimmy Kimmel

The Epstein's list is out and Jimmy Kimmel's name isn't in it. Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel have been in a feud sparked when the Jets' star quarterback called the Daily Show host out for being on Epstein's list. But that's not the first time Aaron Rodgers' had said something controversial like that.

CNN reporter Pamela Brown has recently revealed how Aaron Rodgers once told her an introducing conspiracy theory almost a decade ago. Talking about the NFL's star quarterback, Pamela Brown also threw some light on the Jimmy Kimmel controversy. Keep reading to check out the details.

When Aaron Rodgers shared a ‘disturbing’ conspiracy theory with CNN reporter

During Tuesday's episode of The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN reporter Pamela Brown had some interesting things to say about Aaron Rodgers. In reference to his viral comment on Jimmy Kimmel being on Epstein's list, the CNN reporter shared a throwback of when the star quarterback shared a conspiracy theory with her.

"I remember it was, I think, like, nine years ago that I met him, and he knew I was a CNN reporter, and he was spewing a very disturbing debunked conspiracy theory to me," Pamela Brown had said, sharing decade-old conversation with Aaron Rodgers. Pamela noted that this was "many years ago" and Rodgers still continues with the same mindset.

Pamela Brown recalled this incident as she and Oliver Darcy, another media reporter, were discussing Aaron Rodgers' weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers' appearance at the ESPN show has had a backlash recently after he took a dig at Jimmy Kimmel.

ESPN is an organization that is owned by the Walt Disney Company. While ESPN has called this feud between Rodgers and Kimmel "Dumb and factually incorrect", there's yet to be a statement coming from Disney's CEO on the current ongoing controversy. While Disney might not have made any comments, Aaron Rodgers did apologize for his comment.

Aaron Rodgers replied to Jimmy Kimmel on lawsuit threat amidst Epstein's list comment

Aaron Rodgers has finally responded to Jimmy Kimmel's viral tweet where he stated and threatened the star quarterback with legal action on his comments. Jimmy Kimmel's threat came after Aaron Rodgers made a comment on the daily host show being on Epstein's list. Jimmy Kimmel denied it with a hard-to-digest statement.

The New York Jets' star quarterback has addressed Kimmel's remark on the recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers said that he completely understands that, "how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be for [Jimmy] to get upset at." However, he doesn’t think he has gone too far with his comment.

"I'm not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero evidence... I'm glad you're not on the list because those who are on the list — and this what I think we can agree on — that at minimum there should be an inquiry into their involvement, especially if they went to the island," Rodgers had said.

Concluding his explanation, Rodgers said that he's glad that Jimmy's not on the list. "I'm glad that Jimmy is not on the list. I really am." While Aaron Rodgers has shared an explanation on his previous comment, there's yet to be a statement released by Jimmy Kimmel. Let's see when that happens.