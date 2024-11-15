Is Robert Pattinson Struggling To Find Balance Between Fatherhood & Batman Returns Prep? Actor Says ‘It’s Crazy….’

Robert Pattinson is gearing up to reprise his role as the iconic superhero in The Batman Part II while embracing the responsibilities of fatherhood. After taking a brief hiatus to raise his daughter with fiancée Suki Waterhouse, the actor is returning to the big screen with a renewed sense of purpose.

Pattinson and Waterhouse welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March. Since becoming a father, the Tenet actor has shifted his priorities. “As he approaches his 40s, Rob is finally transforming into the serious, responsible, and reliable guy everybody knew was always in him,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

The actor has been vocal about his new role as a dad. During the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in June, he revealed he wasn’t staying long in Paris. “I had to get back for the baby,” he shared, adding that his daughter is “so cute.”

As he prepares for the highly anticipated Batman sequel, Pattinson is also focusing on providing for his family. “Rob is in this for the long haul. He’s taking his responsibility as a breadwinner seriously and he’s planning for his family’s future by taking control of his destiny right now,” the source added.

Advertisement

The actor’s commitment to his career has strengthened since becoming a parent. The insider stated that the old persona is gone, and when you’re dealing with Rob these days, you feel like you are talking to a fully realized adult who is very focused on giving his family a good life and doing that by making excellent movies.

Pattinson skyrocketed to fame at 21 when he landed the role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga. The franchise, which began in 2008 and concluded in 2012, brought him global recognition but also intense scrutiny. His relationship with co-star Kristen Stewart made headlines as much as his acting career.

In a 2018 interview with Variety, he joked that he stopped mentally progressing around the time when he started doing those movies. However, he later looked back on the era with more appreciation.

He told USA Today in 2019 that it’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense. He added that people come up to him and just have very fond memories of it.

Advertisement

Pattinson’s portrayal of Batman in Matt Reeves’ 2022 film was met with critical acclaim, and fans are eagerly anticipating his return in The Batman Part II. The sequel, slated for release in October 2026, will explore new dimensions of the character.

Director Matt Reeves recently shared some insights into the film, noting that Bruce Wayne will face significant challenges. In a November 11 interview with Digital Spy, Reeves said that he finds it very hard to be Batman.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Celebrates Her Mexican Heritage With Spanish Film Emilia Pérez: 'Very Proud Of Who I Am'