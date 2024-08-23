Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part 2 Receives HUGE UPDATE, Screenwriter Teases Filming Schedule

The Batman had everyone screaming at the theaters as Robert Pattinson took over the role of the caped crusader. While it has already been a few years since we last saw him wearing all-black, fans are eager to witness another adventure of the Dark Knight.

Meanwhile, the film’s writer Mattson Tomlin has provided a few big updates related to the next entry of The Batman. He shed light on the script of the movie and its filming schedule, making all the eager fans of The Batman even more excited.

Tomlin, who was recently interviewed by Screen Rant for his latest science fiction series, Terminator Zero, also spilled the tea about how The Batman Part 2 is slowly becoming a reality.

Mattson Tomlin who is known to be the co-writer of the 2022 movie opened up to the outlet and mentioned that the filming will begin next year.

“It's shooting next year. We're gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn't be higher,” Tomlin mentioned during his interview. He went on to add that the film will be a sequel to the previous entry.

While giving the fans of the greatest detective an exciting update, he even praised the director of the movie, Matt Reeves. Mattson Tomlin added that in the last five years, he has noticed that there’s no match to the director of the Planet of the Apes series.

As per Tomlin, he tried his best to “absorb as much as humanly possible from” Matt Reeves, also being grateful for the time he had spent with him.

Calling him a true artist, Tomlin stated that Matt Reeves always tries to make things that matter a lot in this world. While being happy to have been working with Matt Reeves, Mattson Tomlin mentioned, “I'm psyched for the movie,” as he referred to the sequel of The Batman.

The Batman was released back in 2022 and starred Robert Pattinson in the titular role. Alongside him, the cast of the movie was grand enough to lure everyone to the movie screens.

The antagonist of the film was played by Paul Dano, who portrayed the character of Riddler like no one else before him. Joining him was Zoe Kravitz, playing the role of Selina Kyle aka the Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, as well as Barry Keoghan, in a mysterious role that later turned out to be the Joker.

