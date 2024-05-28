Fact Check: Is The Twilight Saga Part 6 Trailer Real? Rumors Surrounding Viral Video Explored

The Twilight Saga fans are currently abuzz about a new trailer. A recent trailer that went viral has been named The Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter – Teaser Trailer. Is it really happening? Not officially, unfortunately for fans who wanted another movie. KH Studio is the person behind this fan-made trailer. Although it does not mention its name, it is well known for producing such trailers, with over 200,000 subscribers on YouTube. As stated in the description, this video used footage from earlier Twilight movies and AI-generated content.

A new Twilight project in the works

This viral trailer may be fake; however, there’s good news for Twilight lovers. Lionsgate is developing another installment of Twilight. According to Variety, an animated series based on Twilight is being contemplated. This followed last year’s news of a potential TV series adaptation of the franchise.

Nevertheless, details were limited at this stage of project development. In a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley media conference, Michael Burns confirmed that there was going to be an animated series at Lionsgate. He cited “We’re going to go out with the ‘Twilight’ series, an animated series, I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Would original cast members be back?

Are we expecting any returnees among the original cast members? At present, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner have no plans to play their old characters again in any future Twilight films.

Advertisement

There has been no official announcement regarding a sixth movie within the saga as yet either; hence whether or not they will participate in an upcoming cartoon show revolving around Twilight remains uncertain because its groundwork is only preliminary.

What went viral recently as Twilight Saga 6 turns out to be an unofficial but fan-made video. This means that there are no immediate plans for another Twilight film for now; however, Lionsgate will present their fans with something else since they are behind it. The question now is whether the beloved characters will come back in another medium as this remains a mystery.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Kristen Stewart Movies: Exploring The Love Lies Bleeding Star's Works As She Turns 34